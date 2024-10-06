'We need to kill teams off': Michael Carrick's frustration as Middlesbrough don't get what they deserve at Watford

Middlesbrough were denied a third successive win by a strong Watford fightback that left Michael Carrick frustrated the performance of his side did not yield at least a point.

After a first half lacking in quality and action, the game sprung into life eight minutes after the restart. A low free-kick from Finn Azaz was poorly dealt with by Ken Sema, who allowed the ball to roll under him for George Edmundson to poke home from close range.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into a double save on 63 minutes, firstly parrying Emmanuel Latte Lath’s shot from outside the area then preventing Ben Doak from pouncing on the loose ball.

Watford needed inspiration, and they received it with 15 minutes remaining. After a fine run on the right, Ryan Andrews picked out substitute Edo Kayembe who fired home past keeper Seny Dieng.

Middlesbrough's George Edmundson after poking home the opener at Watford (Picture: PA)

The pace of fellow substitute Baah down the left was causing the Middlesbrough back line some issues and he grabbed the winner for the hosts with four minutes of regulation time left. A long throw from Andrews was flicked on by Mattie Pollock and Baah netted with a half-volley.

Carrick said: “For three quarters of the game it was a good performance, so to sit here with nothing is very tough to take.

“There were a couple of things we didn’t help ourselves with, which we’ll need to look at – to let the game slip away from such a commanding position probably shows the level of performance we’ve had.

“It shows what we could be like if we’re not quite at it. There’s real big positives to take from it, but there’s obviously a big negative at the end.