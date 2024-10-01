IN his time in charge at Middlesbrough, the Hawthorns has not exactly been a happy hunting ground for Michael Carrick.

A brace from ex-Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike saw Boro’s new year momentum stall in February 2023, while a 4-2 reverse early last season saw their winless league start to 2023-24 continue.

Carrick - who played for Manchester United in Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1,500th and final game as Red Devils manager at West Brom in May 2023 - maintained belief in Boro’s promotion prospects after defeat there last term.

Boro’s start this season has been modest in truth. If they had found a ruthless streak, it would have been a fair bit better, while a victory at Albion would represent their biggest statement so far.

Carrick said: "One hundred per cent, you have to back yourself.

"You have to be stubborn at times, I'm sure my missus would say I'm stubborn, but you have to have that. You have to believe in something to back it.

"Within reason of course and sometimes you have to find different ways, but I totally believe in my players, 100 per cent.

"Yes, we've had games where we haven't had results, but the bigger picture - and it's easier to say that when you've won a game - is what we look at.

"That’s the biggest thing for me - it's OK me saying it - but the boys believe in it.”

Boro face an Albion side smarting after their first league loss of the season at Sheffield Wednesday, with Carrick fully expecting them to be at the business end of the table when it matters next spring.

The Boro chief, who also face a difficult away trip to close the week at Watford, added: “If you look at them, they have a really strong team, physically and experience wise. They have good quality.