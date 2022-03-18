What channel is Middlesbrough v Chelsea on? Kick-off time and prize money available for FA Cup quarter final progress

The European Champions visit the Riverside Stadium at 5.15pm on Saturday, with Boro having already knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the last eight.

Middlesbrough's tie against Chelsea is the first of four FA Cup games this weekend and will be played in front of a partisan crowd after an additional 3,200 tickets were made available to Boro supporters.

The tickets were returned to the club by Chelsea due to government sanctions. The London club had requested the game be played behind closed doors due to the sanctions but quickly withdrew the request with Middlesbrough branding the suggestion as "grossly unfair".

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast on BBC One and will also be made available to view on BBC iPlayer.

All clubs in the last eight will receive a £200,000 live broadcast fee. On Sunday, Crystal Palace v Everton (12.30pm) will be shown on ITV while the BBC will carry coverage of Man City's trip to Southampton at 3pm. ITV will broadcast the final last-eight tie as Nottingham Forest host Liverpool at 6pm.

How did both sides get here?

CUP RUN: Middlesbrough beat Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round. Picture: Getty Images.

Middlesbrough defeated Mansfield Town in round three before beating Man United on penalties in the next round while seeing off Tottenham Hotspur in the last 32.

Chelsea beat non-league Chesterfield in the third round and needed extra time in round four to knock out League One Plymouth Argyle. They beat Championship side Luton Town 3-2 in the last round.

What prize money is available?