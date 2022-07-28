Who the pre-season favourites are for promotion from Championship back to the Premier League

Namely the three sides relegated from the big time and armed with the first hefty tranche of parachute payment money. In this case, Norwich City, Burnley and Watford.

The fact that the latter duo start with different faces in the dug-out in Vincent Kompany, who makes his Clarets bow at Huddersfield tomorrow night, and ex-Forest Green chief Rob Edwards does add that bit of unpredictability, mind.

Burnley have brought in two of League One’s best players from last term in Scott Twine and Luke McNally and an England under-21 regular in Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany should be confident of engineering an instant return to the Premier League for the Clarets, buoyed by their substantial parachute payments. Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

But they do look a side who are possibly between eras.

Watford’s hopes probably depend on retaining Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaïla Sarr, while Norwich will lean heavily upon Teemu Pukki at this level. Just for a change.

The contenders surely include West Brom, seeking to atone after a distinctly forgettable 2021-22.

Steve Bruce has recruited shrewdly in the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift and Albion should be among the movers and shakers this season, certain if Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike start the season well and are in the goals.

Cauley Woodrow's switch to Kenilworth Road enhances Luton's promotion hopes. Picture: Tony Johnson

There are some suggestions that Luton’s appearance in last year’s play-offs was a flash in the pan. Their recruitment of Barnsley duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris is an indicator of their confidence that they can go again, which will be reinforced if Elijah Adebayo stays put.