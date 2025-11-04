Wolves next manager: Middlesbrough confident of keeping hold of Premier League target Rob Edwards

Middlesbrough remain confident of hanging on to head coach Rob Edwards amid speculation linking him with the vacant job at Wolves.

The 42-year-old, who replaced Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium in June, was swiftly installed as one of the favourites to replace Vitor Pereira following his sacking at the weekend.

However, the PA news agency understands there has been no contact between the clubs and Edwards - who signed a three-year contract on Teesside - has been concentrating on preparations for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Leicester.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Monday about the Wolves links, Edwards, a former player and coach at Molineux, said: “I was told by my daughter yesterday, so that probably tells you where I stand on it.

Rob Edwards, Middlesbrough's head coach (Picture: PA)

“You know my links to the club but my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around from the weekend in a really big game against Leicester.

“Speculation stuff is hard for me to comment about, anything else other than Middlesbrough Football Club, which is where my focus is, that we’ve done a decent job so far.”