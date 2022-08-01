Middlesbrough, Hull City and Harrogate Town lead the way in first Team of the Week of 2022-23 season

Drum roll please for our first line-up. Hull City, Harrogate Town and Middlesbrough led the parade with two nominations apiece. Here's our XI.
Goalkeeper
Brad Collins (Barnsley) - Zack Steffen performed well on his debut for Boro, but the reliable Collins gets the nod for keeping Barnsley in it at Home Park.
Defence
Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) - The Huddersfield loanee won his fair share and read the game nicely to keep sound order at the back on his debut for the Bantams.
Ro-Shaun Williams (Doncaster Rovers) - Stood tall as Bradford threw plenty of balls into the box against Rovers, who hung on for a point despite playing the second-half with ten men.
Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town) - A performance of nous and authority to help Harrogate start the season in uplifting fashion with a fine opening-day win over Swindon.
Midfield
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) - A real stand-out for the Owls on a helter-skelter first day against Portsmouth. Electrified Hillsborough with two super goals. Real fizz from 'Fizz'.
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) - A typically-commanding performance from a consummate professional in the middle of the park. Continues to drive Boro in his mind thirties.
Jean-Michael Seri (Hull City) - A marquee signing for City and made his mark with the winning goal against Bristol City. Showed some nice touches and a smart range of passing to whet the appetite.
Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough) - The Wolves loanee already looks the business on a left-sided role for Boro and set up their goal versus West Brom. Quick, direct and a real handful.
Forwards
Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) - Proved a real thorn for Swindon and scored an excellent goal and played a part in another.
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) - Needs must and with the Millers down on numbers up top, the Ireland international was handed a central role and really came up trumps with his goal crowning a strong display.
Allahyar (Hull City) - Gave Bristol City no end of trouble on the flanks in the first half, in particular. Showed energy and purpose.
Manager: Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town).