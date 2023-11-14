All Sections
Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Hull City lead the way in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

IT was a difficult weekend for several Yorkshire clubs - and a case of the haves versus the have-nots.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 15:44 GMT

Several players still managed to rise above the gloom and earn a place in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week. Middlesbrough take pride of place with three player votes, with two apiece for Leeds United, Hull City and Harrogate Town. Here's our latest XI in a 5-4-1 formation. And who takes the manager's vote?

Goalkeeper – Jonathan Mitchell (Harrogate Town): Competition from Boro's Seny Dieng and Huddersfield's Lee Nicholls, but ex-Doncaster man Mitchell gets the vote after an impressive debut at Walsall, which 'exuded confidence' according to Simon Weaver.

Defence – Archie Gray (Leeds United): Produced another top-notch display to just get the nod ahead of Rav van den Berg. A cool, unflappable, classy footballer.

LEADING MEN: Leeds United's Joe Rodon (left), Hull City's Ozan Tufan and Middlesbrough's Sam Greenwood all make the latest YP starting line-up.LEADING MEN: Leeds United's Joe Rodon (left), Hull City's Ozan Tufan and Middlesbrough's Sam Greenwood all make the latest YP starting line-up.
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough): On the money with a fine defensive performance against top-of-the-table Leicester and performed superbly against Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United): Manned the barricades in eye-catching fashion at Brighton to continue his solid recent form.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United): Another authoritative, rock-solid display in the heart of the backline for Leeds. Just the job.

Matty Foulds (Harrogate Town): Another to impress as Town secured a big three points and clean sheet in the Midlands.

YOU'RE IN: Leeds United's Archie Gray is one of five defenders in our latest YP Team of the Week. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeYOU'RE IN: Leeds United's Archie Gray is one of five defenders in our latest YP Team of the Week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Midfield – Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough): Snubbed out Kieran Dewsbury-Hall en route to an immaculate performance in the middle of the park for Boro.

Ozan Tufan (Hull City): Showed his threat and grew into the game against Huddersfield. Went close to scoring in each half.

Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough): Scored a sumptuous free-kick winner and did his parent club Leeds a favour in the process as he continued to win friends and influence people on Teesside.

Jamie Walker (Bradford City): Once again showed just what he brings to the table for City and proved to be a go-to man. Just a shame it was in a losing cause in Graham Alexander's first game in charge. Key player for the Bantams.

PICKED: Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (right) is tackled by Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson.. Picture: Will Matthews/PAPICKED: Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (right) is tackled by Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson.. Picture: Will Matthews/PA
Forward – Liam Delap (Hull City): Missed a second-half chance, hit the bar but came back for more and grabbed the winner and the glory versus Huddersfield. Loving life out east.

Manager/head coach – Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough).

