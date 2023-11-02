Middlesbrough man among favourites to be next Manchester United manager behind Chelsea and Brighton bosses
Pressure is mounting on current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, who has overseen a difficult start to the season.
Manchester United have lost five of their opening 10 Premier League games, leaving them sat in eighth place in the table.
They are 11 points adrift of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United.
BetVictor are offering odds of 12/1 for Carrick to make a stunning return to the club he has previously led on a caretaker basis.
He is fifth on the favourites list, sitting behind Roberto de Zerbi, Graham Potter, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane.
The latter is the current favourite at 4/1.
Carrick was beloved by Manchester United supporters in his playing days and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most trusted lieutenants.
He racked up 464 appearances for the club before retiring and beginning his coaching journey at Old Trafford.
Middlesbrough appeared rejuvenated following his arrival in October 2022 and reached the play-offs earlier this year.
Another promotion tilt this season appears possible, with the club currently in impressive form.