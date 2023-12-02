Middlesbrough 'not interested' in Premier League forward - but Championship rivals Bristol City and QPR linked
The 22-year-old is under contract at Premier League outfit Fulham and spent last season on loan in the second tier with Middlesbrough. He showed glimpses of promise at the Riverside but managed just 17 appearances and two goals.
He returned to Fulham following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign but is yet to get off the mark for the Cottagers in the Premier League this season. According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are poised to make a decision on his future in January.
The report claims Middlesbrough are not keen on a reunion but that both Bristol City and QPR hold some interest. There is also said to be interest from Atletico Mineiro and Gremio in his native Brazil.
Muniz has missed Fulham’s last two Premier League games due to injury and his last league outing was against Manchester United nearly a month ago.
He arrived in England back in 2021, joining Fulham from Flamengo.
The forward has since made 36 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring six goals.