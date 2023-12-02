Middlesbrough are reportedly not interested in bringing Rodrigo Muniz back to the club – but there is believed to be interest in the forward from Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Premier League outfit Fulham and spent last season on loan in the second tier with Middlesbrough. He showed glimpses of promise at the Riverside but managed just 17 appearances and two goals.

He returned to Fulham following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign but is yet to get off the mark for the Cottagers in the Premier League this season. According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are poised to make a decision on his future in January.

The report claims Middlesbrough are not keen on a reunion but that both Bristol City and QPR hold some interest. There is also said to be interest from Atletico Mineiro and Gremio in his native Brazil.

Rodrigo Muniz is yet to score in the Premier League for Fulham this season. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Muniz has missed Fulham’s last two Premier League games due to injury and his last league outing was against Manchester United nearly a month ago.

He arrived in England back in 2021, joining Fulham from Flamengo.