Middlesbrough sign QPR's former Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage goalkeeper Seny Dieng for undisclosed fee on four-year deal

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Seny Dieng from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

The 28-year-old has ended his seven-year stay with QPR to link up with Michael Carrick’s men, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Riverside. He has become the second goalkeeper to join Middlesbrough in the current window, following in the footsteps of Australian stopper Tom Glover.

Dieng has flown out to Portugal to join up with the Middlesbrough squad at their pre-season training camp in the Algarve. A senior Senegal international, Dieng was sent out on loan five times over the course of his seven years at QPR.

His most recent temporary stint was in South Yorkshire, where he represented Doncaster Rovers during the 2019/20 campaign.

The 28-year-old has ended his seven-year stay with QPR to link up with Michael Carrick's men. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
