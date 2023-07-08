The 28-year-old has ended his seven-year stay with QPR to link up with Michael Carrick’s men, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Riverside. He has become the second goalkeeper to join Middlesbrough in the current window, following in the footsteps of Australian stopper Tom Glover.

Dieng has flown out to Portugal to join up with the Middlesbrough squad at their pre-season training camp in the Algarve. A senior Senegal international, Dieng was sent out on loan five times over the course of his seven years at QPR.

His most recent temporary stint was in South Yorkshire, where he represented Doncaster Rovers during the 2019/20 campaign.