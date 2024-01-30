The 21-year-old has been a hit at the Riverside, shining on a consistent basis since making the move from Manchester City in the summer window.

As beneficial as his form has been to Michael Carrick’s men, it appears to have brought his time at the club to an abrupt end.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a move to Premier League side Villa is “imminent”. A verbal agreement is said to have been struck, with Rogers reportedly leaving Middlesbrough’s training ground to travel to the Midlands.

Medical tests are believed to have been booked, with Rogers’ days as a Middlesbrough player seemingly coming to an end.

Posting on X, Romano said: Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Middlesbrough for talented English winger. After final proposal, Boro accepted and player now leaving training ground to travel. Medical tests booked next 24 hours, signing imminent for AVFC.”

Rogers joined Middlesbrough having had a series of loan spells away from Manchester City, none of which had opened up a path into Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.