The 22-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign away from the Riverside, impressing on loan at Swindon Town in League Two. He did not miss a single league game for the Robins, keeping 13 clean sheets across his 46 appearances.

His new Middlesbrough deal runs until the end of the 2025/16 season. He joined the club at the tender age of nine and has also spent time on loan at Darlington and Queen of the South.

It remains unclear who will be Michael Carrick’s number one between the sticks next season following the end of Zack Steffen’s loan. The club currently have three senior goalkeepers on the books – Brynn, Liam Roberts and Zach Hemming.