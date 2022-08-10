Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not many football coaches can be described as “pioneering” but Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder can. The way his Sheffield United played, with their trademark overlapping centre-backs helping create never-ending overloads in wide areas – was an eye-opener, especially when they finished ninth in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, Wilder has tried to bring the same approach to the Riverside but not as many rivals as you might expect have attempted to copy it. Duff has.

So when he prepared Barnsley for tonight’s League Cup first-round tie in Teesside, he was not just showing his new players what the opposition can do, but what he wants them to.

Barnsley teenager Aiden Marsh, tackling Nottingham Forest’s Alex Might during a pre-season friendly at Oakwell, is eager to learn.Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

“Watching Middlesbrough is almost like a best practice session,” says Duff, who will be without the injured Nicky Cadden but says the Scot “has a chance” of facing Derby County on Saturday.

“We went through them in depth on Monday and Chris hasn’t gone away from what got him success – why would you?

“It’s one of those formations that if you can do it properly it’s really difficult to play against. I’ve done it myself and it feels like they’ve got bodies all over the pitch at times.

“It’s something we’ll try to emulate but it does take time and a lot of coaching because it’s different from a typical 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

“The way I’ve played for the last three or four years is very similar in terms of the system and the personnel with a deep-lier (in midfield) and two eights that run on, then centre-forwards that run in behind.

“It’ll be good to pick Chris’s brain after the game as well.”

Barnsley’s policy in recent years of only buying young has its drawbacks, but should produce a more open-minded group.

“Pre-season was good, they showed a real good attitude and adaptability,” says Duff, who has overseen a defeat and a win in League One. “They were receptive to new information but when the real whistle blew at Plymouth a few reverted to type. That’s a cultural thing, you’ve got to change that bit by bit. Results help.

“They’re young, they’re naive, not quite sure what they need at times, what they don’t. It’s up to the staff and me to drive that to the point where they understand what best practice looks like.”

Aiden Marsh, a 19-year-old striker, is typical of the mindset. Some players do not enjoy watching football but he loves learning from others. It has been a good few days for it, with Barnsley beating Duff’s previous team Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

“When I was on the bench I was watching not only our team but their team because they’ll have been drilled into it (Duff’s strategy) a lot longer,” he says.

“I’ve been working a lot on staying inside the posts when the crosses come in. I’ve watched a lot of (Sergio) Aguero – he does it really well, he floats inside the box and gets them one-touch finishes I’m looking to add to my game.

“There’s top-quality players in the Premier League and if you can take anything from their game and add it to yours, why not? I used to like (Didier) Drogba a lot when I was younger but he’s a bit of a bigger kid than me! I like Aguero, (Alexandre) Lacazette, Gabriel Jesus.”

To them you can add James Norwood, the 31-year-old signed from Ipswich Town.

“He’s got a lot of experience so when he’s watching training and watching me, whenever he thinks he can add something and speak to me, he does,” says Marsh.

“Playing against men it helps more with the dark arts of the game. You learn that sort of stuff a lot quicker with an experienced player around.”

Like Slobodan Tedic, who could make his debut from the bench tonight, Marsh is a young striker with a lot to learn but Duff sees plenty in his favour.

“My two kids were at the game on Saturday and they were asking, ‘Who’s the 19? Every time he touched it we thought he’d scored’ because he’s the local boy everyone wants to do well,” he says. “He’s got a chance, he’s got a brilliant work ethic. It means everything to him to represent the football club. He’s got loads to learn but he’s got good basics.

“Is he ready to play week in, week out yet? No. And I think he knows that, he’s not deluded.

“But he’s a grafter and people like him and Ackers (Joe Ackroyd) are great because you see what it means to them to be walking around with the badge on every day. If they don’t make it, it won’t be for lack of application.

“It’s important for the supporters to have local boys but they’ve got to be good enough. If you have 11 boys who are all local but they get beaten every week, I’m pretty certain the supporters won’t be very happy with that either.

“And they can help me translate as well because I’m still getting used to the accent!”

Last six games: Middlesbrough LDLDWW; Barnsley WLDLDL

Referee: B Toner (Blackburn)