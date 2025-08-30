WITH the summer transfer deadline approaching and speculation rife about the identities of potential signings whom clubs are interested in across the country, it seems appropriate a player called Targett is being talked about this weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussion regarding the future of this particular footballer, namely new Middlesbrough recruit Matt Targett, may be over, but his hope will be that he is a name on Boro supporters lips by the end of today's visit of Sheffield United.

The name of Senegal striker Kaly Sene was on Friday tea-time after he completed his move from Swiss side Lausanne Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old, a former junior at Juventus, has signed a four-year deal.

Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards during the recent Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, left-back Targett, signed on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, is eyeing a debut as he seeks to reacquaintance himself with that true match-day feeling after limited game-time over the past two seasons on Tyneside.

The 29-year-old played just 20 minutes of Premier League football last term, featuring in five matches across all competitions.

His signing presented a natural left-back option for Boro, with Alex Bangura sidelined. Sammy Silvera has been filling in so far this season and making a fair fist of things, in fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Targett, pictured, Boro chief Rob Edwards, currently presiding over the club's best start to a league season since 1994-95, said: “He has loads of experience and is a really good player. He's played at a very high level for a long, long time.

Newcastle United have loaned Matt Targett to Middlesbrough.

“He has a natural left foot with balance and is someone who can play left-back and left wing-back as well. It allows us more strength in depth in that area.

“Sammy has been doing really, really well. But it was an area where it was quite clear that we needed to bring in more bodies.”

Targett's time on Teesside represents an extended opportunity to secure a longer-term deal, potentially. He is out of contract with the Magpies next season and has effectively played his last game for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards added: “He's really hungry, keen to join and is a fantastic person and will be really wanting to get the games in for those reasons as well.

“We had some really good discussions in that period of time where we were thinking about bringing him in and he was really clear that he was the right one for us.

“This is a really big football club and passionate fanbase that deserves to see people who want to represent this football club, be here and play with that passion and let's see that on the pitch.

“It was really clear from day one that we wanted to bring in people who were really keen to come. The great thing about being head coach of this football club is it doesn't take much to convince people, which is great and really encouraging that people recognise what this is and can be as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's made things easier for me when we've had these conversations.”