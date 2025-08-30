Middlesbrough v Sheffield United: Ruben Selles seeks noteworthy Riverside history in August to quieten noise

HISTORY has delivered several firsts in August meetings between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United at the Riverside Stadium over the past decade and a half.

Back at the start of 2010-11, the late Gary Speed's first game as Blades manager ended in defeat as Boro clinched their first league win of the season.

Speaking of maiden victories, that’s what then Boro chief Garry Monk achieved seven years on in August 2017, his first in charge of the Teessiders following his summer move from Leeds United.

The last August fixture between these two sides in 2022 may have ended all-square at 2-2, but it marked the first contribution in a career-changing transformation for Chuba Akpom.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Ruben Selles, Manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans following defeat during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Bristol City at Bramall Lane on August 09, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

He never looked back after netting a brace in a 2022-23 campaign when he went onto be named as the Championship Player of the Season after plundering 28 league goals for Boro.

In terms of this latest meeting, it is beleaguered Blades chief Ruben Selles who is hankering for his own ‘first’ to provide his club with lift-off after a joyless start to 2025-26 and also ease the pressure on his shoulders after replacing Chris Wilder.

By contrast, opposite number Rob Edwards has fared rather better at the start of his own journey, winning his opening three league matches at Boro the polar volte-face of Selles’ numbers.

With both these clubs, busy in recent times on the transfer front, plotting further business before Monday’s 5pm deadline, it remains early days’ in terms of assessing their season’s prospects following contrasting starts. And a bit unfair, in truth, with both sides bedding in new signings.

Sheffield United star Gus Hamer, pictured with ex-Coventry City team-mate Callum O'Hare. Picture: Sportimage.

It also remains to be seen if both clubs’ best players in the shape of talismanic midfielders Gus Hamer and Hayden Hackney remain on deck by the close of summer trading.

It was revealed on Friday that Hamer could depart on loan before the window with the terms of his current deal containing an obligation to buy for a fee in the region of £15-20million.

Leeds United are known admirers from the past, while Everton have also been linked of late.

Alongside hopefully chalking off his first three points, Selles, who has brought in Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong – with the club also said to be in talks to sign former Huddersfield Town loanee Alex Matos from Chelsea – is increasingly busy away from the pitch as the clock ticks down to Monday tea-time.

But after four defeats in a row in all competitions, the Spaniard needs to pay attention to the here and now – to stop questions on his future from reaching a crescendo in early autumn.

He said: "I don’t know what the noise is around. I am focused on what I am doing. I understand when you don’t win football matches, you are not a genius and when you do it and do it constantly, the perception is different.

"I know how the game works and I am the first one to be critical and analyse my own work.

"I don’t know how people are talking. I guess people are not happy because of our results, but I can do nothing more than keep working in the way I do and keep trying to do the very best for this football club."

Today’s meeting is given a bit of added piquancy by the Blades’ recent acquisition of ex-England striker Ings.

The 33-year-old - who left West Ham at the end of last summer - and his representatives spoke to Boro earlier in the summer. He now finds himself at the other end of Yorkshire instead. Football is such that he could debut at the Riverside. Story-time maybe?

On Ings, Selles, whose side could currently do with his predatory touch, said: "Danny is pure fire. He wants to do things and has a winning mentality from his days at Southampton, Villa and West Ham.

"He’s always been a good character to have in the dressing room and good threat in the box. He is a player who can lead."

Like Ings, another Blades’ recent signing in Ben Godfrey has also represented the Three Lions at senior level.

Just as Ings has a frustrating time at his last club, so York-born Godfrey is keen to make up for some lost time in his career at Bramall Lane after a fraught loan spell at Atalanta.

Before turning professional, the defender actually had a spell at junior level with Boro’s youth academy. He was released there and at Leeds United, but took strength from the knock-backs and showed he was made of the right stuff. As he must do now after his Italian experiences.

Godfrey, who has joined on a season-long loan, commented: “There’s lots of ups and downs. But one thing is for sure, I wouldn’t change my journey for anything.

"With every single moment in my career, I have tried to take something from it.