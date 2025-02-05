Middlesbrough defender Tommy Smith has been forced to retire from playing at just 32.

Smith, who started his career with Huddersfield Town and made 200 appearances for the Terriers, ruptured his Achilles in October 2023.

He has been unable to return to playing since and has now called time on his playing career.

Middlesbrough signed Smith in 2022, prising him from Stoke City. He had made 106 appearances for the Potters after joining from Huddersfield in 2019.

Tommy Smith made 47 appearances in the colours of Middlesbrough. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He managed 47 appearances in Middlesbrough colours before injury cruelly brought the curtain down on his career.

In an emotional statement, Smith said: “When something comes to an end, naturally I think it’s normal to look back and try to reflect.

“When I ruptured my Achilles on October 23, 2023, I had full belief and confidence that I would come back fitter and stronger than I was before.

“Unfortunately, after 15 months of extensive rehab and on the back of some really tough conversations with the medical team at Middlesbrough, along with the best foot and ankle consultant in the UK, I have now decided to retire from professional football.”

The 32-year-old, who spent time in Manchester City’s academy during his youth, has paid a special tribute to former Huddersfield owner Dean Hoyle and ex-Terriers boss David Wagner.

He said: “Given the success both individually and collectively during my time at Huddersfield, I must say I feel totally indebted to two people in particular who I don’t think I will ever be able to thank enough, Dean Hoyle and David Wagner. You both changed my life.

Tommy Smith captained Huddersfield Town into the Premier League in 2017. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“To be able to lead Huddersfield out at Wembley in front of 80,000 people to contest a play-off final is without doubt one of the best moments of not only my football career, but my entire life, closely followed by becoming club captain of Huddersfield and making my Premier League debut against Crystal Palace back in 2017. These are moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He has also thanked Middlesbrough for their support during his testing spell on the sidelines.

Smith said: “To everybody at Middlesbrough. Firstly the physios, doctors and coaching staff for your relentless support and efforts to help me during this injury.

“To every other single member of staff that I have the pleasure of working with and seeing on a daily basis, who make it a work place you enjoy being a part of and who have continued to be positive and supportive towards me every single day during this tough period. You’ve all no idea how much I appreciate you.

“A special mention must go to the chairman Steve Gibson, Neil Bauser, Kieran Scott and Michael Carrick for their continued understanding, support, patience and backing throughout this whole process.

