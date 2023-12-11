Middlesbrough's weekend Championship attendance compared to Sunderland, Leicester City and more - gallery
Unfortunately for Middlesbrough fans, they did not witness a victory as Michael Carrick’s side became the latest to be undone by Ipswich Town. The defeat left them 12th in the table, three points adrift of the play-offs.
Elsewhere in the second tier, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United also had home ties. The Terriers held Bristol City to a 1-1 draw in trying conditions, while the Millers fell to defeat against Swansea City.
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City played away from home but were still well backed by fans who braved the rain and transport issues to cheer their sides on.
But how did these clubs compare when it came to attendances? Here is every attendance from the Championship over the weekend, courtesy of the official EFL website, ranked from lowest to highest.