All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Middlesbrough's weekend Championship attendance compared to Sunderland, Leicester City and more - gallery

There were some bumper attendances in the Championship over the weekend, with clubs such as Middlesbrough and Sunderland drawing impressive crowds.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough fans, they did not witness a victory as Michael Carrick’s side became the latest to be undone by Ipswich Town. The defeat left them 12th in the table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United also had home ties. The Terriers held Bristol City to a 1-1 draw in trying conditions, while the Millers fell to defeat against Swansea City.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City played away from home but were still well backed by fans who braved the rain and transport issues to cheer their sides on.

But how did these clubs compare when it came to attendances? Here is every attendance from the Championship over the weekend, courtesy of the official EFL website, ranked from lowest to highest.

Here are the attendances from the Championship over the weekend.

1. Championship attendances

Here are the attendances from the Championship over the weekend. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 9,414

2. 12. Rotherham United 1-2 Swansea City

Attendance: 9,414 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 16,967

3. 11. Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Hull City

Attendance: 16,967 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Attendance: 17,429

4. 10. Huddersfield Town 1-1 Bristol City

Attendance: 17,429 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughSunderlandLeicester CityHuddersfield TownBristol CityRotherham UnitedIpswich TownMillers