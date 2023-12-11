There were some bumper attendances in the Championship over the weekend, with clubs such as Middlesbrough and Sunderland drawing impressive crowds.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough fans, they did not witness a victory as Michael Carrick’s side became the latest to be undone by Ipswich Town. The defeat left them 12th in the table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City played away from home but were still well backed by fans who braved the rain and transport issues to cheer their sides on.

But how did these clubs compare when it came to attendances? Here is every attendance from the Championship over the weekend, courtesy of the official EFL website, ranked from lowest to highest.