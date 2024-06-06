Midfielder ready to take Harrogate Town to 'another level' after signing new contract

Levi Sutton says Harrogate Town can go to "the next level" after the best season in their history.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a new one-year contract at Wetherby Road after playing an important part in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Sulphurites recorded their highest Football League finish (13th in League Two) and highest points tally (63) in what was Sutton's debut season. He made 39 appearances, scoring once.

"We want to build on those positives and take things to another level," said Sutton, who joined from Bradford City last summer. "Looking at the quality we have, I think we are capable of doing that.

“I want to play as many games as I can over the course of next season. To do that, I need to take things game by game and make sure I am ready for that first league game.”

Sutton is the third Harrogate player to sign a new contract this summer after Stephen Dooley and Sam Folarin.

“We’re delighted to have Levi signed up for another season, since arriving at the club he’s been an important and a reliable player for us, he gives us energy, pace and bite in the middle of the park," commented head of player recruitment Lloyd Kelly.

“Levi brings experience and is coming into his prime years as a footballer I feel it’s an important signing and we’ll see plenty more committed performances from him next season.

STAYING ON: Harrogate Town midfielder Levi Sutton has signed a new contract

“Levi, Stephen and Sam have all chosen to extend their contracts with us which was really important business for us. They know the club, the coaches and how they work.