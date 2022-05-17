Mike Jackson wants Burnley to focus on Aston Villa and Newcastle United not Leeds United and Everton

The Clarets travel to Aston Villa on Thursday night where all eyes from Elland Road will be keeping abreast of developments, with Leeds United one point ahead of Burnley having played a game more.

The season ends on Sunday and the Whites know defeat for Burnley in Birmingham will put their destiny back in their own hands before they head to Brentford.

For Burnley, battling to survive is nothing new and interim boss Jackson feels their previous success of staying up will benefit them in their final two games.

MIKE JACKSON: Is confident his side's previous experience of relegation battles will prove helpful in their final two games. Picture: PA Wire.

“This group’s been in these sorts of situations before. They’ve been through these spells, so I think there’s a bit of calmness which comes with that,” he said.

“When you’ve been through it before, you know what’s important and what you need to focus on.”

Burnley know that a point will take them out of the bottom three tomorrow due to their superior goal difference compared to Leeds.

Jackson does not want his side to become distracted by other clubs' fortunes or misfortunes and insisted: “We’ve found that our best performances have come when we just focus on what’s actually needed in the game. You’re attacking the moment and attacking the next thing in the game when that happens.

BEN MEE: Could return from injury this week. Picture: PA Wire.

“It allows you to move from movement to movement in a game and be calm, it sounds a bit boring but that’s what keeps you focused on where you need to be and it’s what keeps you on task.

“It’s in our hands, we know that, but we don’t look too far ahead. This group works best when it just focuses on the here and now. That’s the way we’ve always tried to approach it and mentally, we’re in a good place now because of that.”

Jackson is hoping Burnley will welcome several players back from injury at Villa Park. Key central defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have been sidelined but are back in training.

Tarkowski picked up a hamstring injury in the home clash with Villa - which Burnley lost 3-1 - 10 days ago and is the more likely to feature compared to Mee, who has been out since March.

Striker Jay Rodriguez and midfielders Dale Stephens and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have also been training, leaving Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra as the only definite absentees.