Mikey Lewis dropped as England RL boss Shaun Wane honours his George Williams pledge

Only two Yorkshire-based players are in contention to feature for England in Saturday’s third and final Test against Tonga at Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman will continue in the side on his Headingley home turf and prop Chris Hill, of Huddersfield Giants, is also included in England’s initial 19-man squad after featuring in both previous encounters.

But there is no place for Hull KR stand-off Mikey Lewis who was man of the match in the first Test and also featured in last Saturday’s victory which established an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis makes way for England captain George Williams, of Warrington Wolves, who has completed a two-game ban.

England's Mikey Lewis evades Tonga’s Tui Lolohea but has now been dropped by Shaun Wane for the third Test (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

England coach Shaun Wane said: “It’s great to be able to welcome George back into the fold as captain.

“Mikey [Lewis] has been brilliant in the opening two games, but I always said George would come back in once his suspension was served.”

Props Tyler Dupree, of Wigan, and Leigh Centurions’ Robbie Mulhern are both set to play for the first time this series, on their former home ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dupree, from Halifax, made his Test debut against France in April. Leeds-born Mulhern’s previous England appearance was five years ago.

England captain George Williams is back (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Warrington’s Ben Currie and Josh Thewlis have also been called up, along with Wigan’s NRL-bound forward Morgan Smithies.

England will be without Sydney Roosters loose-forward Victor Radley because of a groin strain, centre Toby King is ruled out with an ankle injury and winger Tommy Makinson (wrist) remains on the casualty list. Forward Liam Farrell, who came off the bench for the final moments of last Saturday’s win in Huddersfield, drops out.

Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give everyone who was named in my original squad the opportunity to feature in this series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Robbie, Tyler and Ben have all had impressive seasons at club level and deserve their call-up into the side for this final game.

“I’m really confident the squad I’ve selected can get the job done and finish the series in style in front of a packed house in Leeds.”