Mikey Lewis dropped as England RL boss Shaun Wane honours his George Williams pledge
Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman will continue in the side on his Headingley home turf and prop Chris Hill, of Huddersfield Giants, is also included in England’s initial 19-man squad after featuring in both previous encounters.
But there is no place for Hull KR stand-off Mikey Lewis who was man of the match in the first Test and also featured in last Saturday’s victory which established an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
Lewis makes way for England captain George Williams, of Warrington Wolves, who has completed a two-game ban.
England coach Shaun Wane said: “It’s great to be able to welcome George back into the fold as captain.
“Mikey [Lewis] has been brilliant in the opening two games, but I always said George would come back in once his suspension was served.”
Props Tyler Dupree, of Wigan, and Leigh Centurions’ Robbie Mulhern are both set to play for the first time this series, on their former home ground.
Dupree, from Halifax, made his Test debut against France in April. Leeds-born Mulhern’s previous England appearance was five years ago.
Warrington’s Ben Currie and Josh Thewlis have also been called up, along with Wigan’s NRL-bound forward Morgan Smithies.
England will be without Sydney Roosters loose-forward Victor Radley because of a groin strain, centre Toby King is ruled out with an ankle injury and winger Tommy Makinson (wrist) remains on the casualty list. Forward Liam Farrell, who came off the bench for the final moments of last Saturday’s win in Huddersfield, drops out.
Wane said: “I’m really pleased to be able to give everyone who was named in my original squad the opportunity to feature in this series.
“Robbie, Tyler and Ben have all had impressive seasons at club level and deserve their call-up into the side for this final game.
“I’m really confident the squad I’ve selected can get the job done and finish the series in style in front of a packed house in Leeds.”
England squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington).