Sheffield Wednesday have paid tribute to former Owls owner Milan Mandaric following his death at the age of 87.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandarić, who also had spells as owner of Leicester City and Portsmouth, acquired Wednesday back in 2010.

He remained at the helm until 2015, when he sold the club to current owner Dejphon Chansiri. During Mandarić’s time in charge, Wednesday were promoted from League One to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death at the age of 87 has been confirmed by his family, who have issued a statement.

Milan Mandaric has died at the age of 87. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Family statement

In a statement, his family said: “The family of Milan Mandarić are deeply saddened to announce his passing earlier today in a Belgrade hospital following a short illness.

“Milan will be fondly remembered as chairman and owner of Portsmouth, Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday in the UK along with a number of US and European clubs.

“His love for football was only surpassed by that for his family; he will be sadly missed by his two daughters and three grandchildren. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, meanwhile, have paid tribute to their former owner.

Sheffield Wednesday obituary

An obituary published by the Owls read: “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is deeply saddened by the passing of our former owner and chairman, Milan Mandaric. Milan died peacefully on 4 October, aged 87, surrounded by his family.

“The Serbian-American tycoon rescued the Owls from a period of distress in December 2010, completing a takeover that beamed new light into Hillsborough. He enjoyed five years at the helm, the peak of which was our unforgettable promotion from League One to the Championship in 2011/12, when Dave Jones’ side secured elevation on the last day of the season against Wycombe Wanderers.

“Milan brought an extensive football industry portfolio to S6 of some 50 years, having turned around and achieved considerable success with Portsmouth and Leicester City on these shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to that, he was a major player in the revitalisation of the game Stateside before switching to Europe, owning Belgian side Royal Charleroi SC then French outfit OGC Nice.

Milan Mandaric sold Sheffield Wednesday to Dejphon Chansiri in 2015. | Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

“Attention then turned to England and Pompey, who were promoted to the Premier League under his stewardship. Milan was later bestowed the honour of ‘Freedom of the City’ to mark his achievements with Portsmouth.

“A further promotion followed with Leicester, from League One to the Championship, a feat that would be repeated at Hillsborough. After selling Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana, his most recent football foray was the vice-presidency of Serbian Superliga side Vojvodina.