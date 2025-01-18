Millwall 0 Hull City 1: Tigers bounce back from FA Cup exit with impressive away win

Hull City won 1-0 at Millwall thanks to a Jake Cooper own goal in one of Saturday’s early kick-offs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was just the response the Tigers needed after being dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Doncaster last Sunday as they gave their survival hopes a real boost.

Millwall were dealt the blow of losing the promising Romain Esse to south London rivals Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday and the mood was hardly lifted by a poor display in which they hardly threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mihailo Ivanovic had the first opening of the game in the third minute when his header from Joe Bryan’s free-kick was held by Hull goalkeeper Carl Rushworth low to his left.

The visitors then had a big opportunity to take the lead after nine minutes when Joao Pedro’s pass put Abu Kamara through on goal, but Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen rushed out to make a good save.

Despite going down under Alfie Jones’ challenge, Duncan Watmore created an opening for the Lions for George Honeyman, playing against his former club, which he bent over the bar.

Hull then suffered the blow of losing captain Lewie Coyle to injury after 24 minutes, with Cody Drameh being brought on in his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City secured an away win at Millwall. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Drameh’s first involvement was to put in a peach of a low ball into the six-yard box that was begging to be attacked but, unfortunately for the Tigers, Pedro was on his heels and the chance was gone.

The remainder of the first half became very scrappy, however, with both teams either too tentative in getting the ball forward or too wasteful with possession.

Japhet Tanganga sent a diving header from Honeyman’s free-kick wide two minutes after the restart, but neither the tempo or flow of the game really improved in the early stages of the second half.

The game badly needed a breakthrough and Millwall captain Cooper inadvertently provided one in the 58th minute when he turned Regan Slater’s low cross into his own net to put Hull ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers now had a spring in their step and Slater had a chance to double their lead after receiving the ball from debutant Joe Gelhardt but shot wide from just outside the box.

A Millwall side that had scored just four goals in their previous eight league games barely mustered a response as attacking moves repeatedly broke down cheaply in the final third.