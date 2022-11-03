Millwall dealt significant injury blow ahead of Hull City visit with four players ruled out

The striker suffered a knee injury in the defeat at Huddersfield Town and missed Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Birmingham City, with boss Gary Rowett confirming he will not play before the season takes a break.

Murray Wallace is banned for the Lions after collecting his fifth booking of the season, having just returned from a groin injury. Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard (both hamstring) will also sit out.

“It looks like he’s probably going to miss two or three weeks as we wait for it to settle down,” manager Gary Rowett told the Southwark News of Afobe’s injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Gary Rowett, Manager of Millwall looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Millwall and Coventry City at The Den on August 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images)

“I’d imagine he’s another one that will probably be out until after the international break. We’ll get an injection into his knee to see if the swelling can go down and hope that’s enough.

"Again, when we get to the international break, we’ll hopefully have [Shaun] Hutchinson back, [Ryan] Leonard back, Afobe back. They’re big players for us. We’ve got a small squad and we can’t afford for those types of players to be out for too long.”

New Hull boss Liam Rosenior will take charge for the first time on Saturday. Callum Elder could be available for Rosenior having battled a hamstring problem recently. Arsenal loanee Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand is back in training but is unlikely to feature before the World Cup break