Millwall v Hull City: Old habits die hard for busy Tigers supremo Acun Ilicali

IT SEEMS that old habits die hard for Hull City and most definitely owner Acun Ilicali.

After recruiting two players to the Tigers' survival quest with proven Championship pedigree in Matt Crooks and Joe Gelhardt, the City supremo has sanctioned a piece of business from the continent - a regular trait during his time at the club with another set to follow.

Hull have signed veteran winger Nordin Amrabat on a deal for the rest of the season and have also lined up a loan deal to sign Brazilian playmaker Lincoln Henrique from Turkish giants Fenerbahce on an initial loan until the end of the season.

Ilicali is also vice president at the Istanbul-based club with City having previously tapped into the Turkish market to bring in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dimitrios Pelkas, Ozan Tufan and current forward Joao Pedro.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali

City remain in the market for domestic players in England including Blackpool forward Kyle Joseph, although Tangerines boss and former Hull chief Steve Bruce has strssed that if would take a 'hell of an offer' for any club to tempt the Lancashire club into selling.

One player definitely signed and sealed is veteran winger Amrabat, who spent a spell at Watford earlier in his nomadic career.

The 37-year-old Morocco international, born in Holland, has amassed over 600 appearances during a distinguished 19-year career across Europe – including Turkey - and the Gulf, scoring 97 goals and providing 104 assists across spells with 10 clubs.

Amrabat was most recently at AEK Athens, where he won a Greek league and cup double in 2022-23 and played over 100 matches during a three-and-a-half-year stay, which ended earlier this month.

Amrabat said: "The manager has explained how he wants the wingers to play, how they need to press and now I understand what he expects.

"I always try to help the young players and I will do more than my best on the pitch and outside the pitch. I am fit and ready to play.

"The main goal is to climb up the table and make the fans happy. I want to enjoy football, enjoy with my teammates. We want to celebrate some good wins.”

Hull face another reunion on Saturday with former striker Aaron Connolly, who recently joined Millwall from Sunderland after a short stint on Wearside.