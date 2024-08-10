Bradford City enjoyed a flying start to the new season as two early goals helped them sink MK Dons 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Alex Pattison’s brilliant long-range effort and Sam Sherring’s own goal saw the visitors leading 2-0 after just five minutes and although Alex Gilbey pulled a goal back, Graham Alexander saw his side hold on for victory against his former club.

The game came the day after it was announced Pete Winkelman had sold MK Dons after 20 years in charge to a Kuwait-based consortium led by Fahad Al Ghanim.

When the action got under way, it took Bradford only two minutes to take a spectacular lead as Pattison found the top corner from 25 yards out.

Bradford City’s Alex Pattison celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Image: Tom Cusden/PA Wire

Sherring then sliced Tyreik Wright’s cross into his own net soon, putting the visitors 2-0 up.

Dons halved the deficit with 20 minutes gone as Gilbey received Callum Hendry’s pass, burst into the box and fired home a low shot.