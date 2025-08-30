It is your first South Yorkshire derby of the season, your first against Rotherham United in three-and-a-half years, and your best player is 50-50 after a midweek whack on the ankle. The right-back who plays behind him – your vice-captain – is fit, but will have to wear a protective mask for the first time.

What do you do?

If you are Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, you tell both to have a Saturday off and get ready to play in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala calls it a "humble arrogance". Whatever it is, Doncaster and Rotherham are in very different headspaces.

Rovers came from nowhere to reach the League Two play-off semi-finals in the first half of 2024, won the title last season, and have now won six games out of eight in 2025-26. Coming into the campaign on the back of two hugely disappointing campaigns, the Millers have not won since day one.

So when Doncaster are in a tight spot, as they were more than once at home to Rotherham on Saturday, they back themselves to wriggle out. When the Millers are on top, they lack what it takes to grind you down.

James Maxwell's 26th-minute cross was exquisite, Owen Bailey's header inside the far post for a fifth goal already this season expert.

Rotherham never found anything comparable when they had the upper hand. Denzel Hall produced a lovely ball to Martin Sherif during his team's fast start, but Lo-Tutala was out to the edge of his area before the on-loan Everton youngster could pick a square of netting to aim for.

SHOT: Doncaster Rovers substitute Damola Ajayi has a crack (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

At half-time Sherif complained of tightness in his hamstring and a team already missing Joe Raggett, Sam Nombe, Josh Benson, Kian Spence and Joshua Kayode plus Dan Gore on paternity leave were diminished, bright though substitute Marvin Kaleta was, and Ar'Jany Martha for 25 minutes at centre-forward.

Injuries happen when you are down on your luck. But here is the thing: in the rough and tumble of League One, injuries happen when you are flying too – just ask Molyneux with his battered ankle, or Sterry with his fracture cheekbone and eye socket. Or Robbie Gotts with his strained thigh.

But when confidence is high and your squad is deep – deep enough for Sean Grehan and Joe Ironside not to make the bench, and Wales international Charlie Crew not to come off it – you just get on with it.

"I've got a lot of trust in the group," said McCann. "I didn't even speak to Mols on Friday, I didn't have the chance first and foremost. But I knew speaking to Dave (Rennie, head of medical) and the physio department they weren't sure about him, and Mols wasn't quite sure himself. I've got confidence in the other wide players."

GOAL: Owen Bailey watches his header go into the net from a seated position (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Glenn Middleton switched to Molyneux's usual right wing and hit the crossbar from outside the corner of the penalty area. In the second half, Sterry's deputy Tom Nixon thumped a shot against a post.

Before Bailey's goal and after Nixon's near-miss, Doncaster defended.

They needed a third centre-back late on to be sure, so threw on Jay McGrath.

"When I first came back here, in the first six months, there were maybe times where we didn't respond to disappointment – losing the ball or a pass not quite coming off," reflected McCann. "Probably since Christmas of that first season (2023), the reaction has been really good."

GETTING A GRIP: Tom Nixon (left, with Rotherham United's Shaun McWilliams) hit a post (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"We'll help each other when we need to be helped," explained Lo-Tutala.

"The culture around this team, there's no egos, it's 'How can I help my team-mates and when I'm needed how can I help the team win?'"

Rovers' performances have been bitty so far this season, yet they have not conceded for 276 minutes of football, have won four out of six in the league and are going to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.

Rotherham have played well in periods of many games, and have two draws and four defeats from their last six. The win over Port Vale feels a distant memory.

"We got into loads of areas and didn't hit the target or mishit a cross or hit the first man or had a shot blocked," moaned their despondent manager Matt Hamshaw, one of the few locals on show. "At the other end, you can't let Owen Bailey – who we spoke about all week – run 20 yards with nobody near.

"That is an infuriating thing for me. The players acknowledged it afterwards. It doesn't matter. We've lost the game 1-0.

CROSSED PURPOSES: James Maxwell, up against Rotherham United's Martin Sherif, made the goal (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"There are encouraging signs but I'm really down. We've had two South Yorkshire derbies and lost them both (the other at Barnsley in the League Cup last Tuesday). I'm a Rotherham lad so it hurts me."

The Millers are hurting right now.

Doncaster are "suffering" too, to use one of football's buzzwords. The difference is, after nearly two extra years under McCann and 18 months building momentum, they can always see the light at the end of the tunnel. All Rotherham can detect right now is a high-speed train.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala; Nixon, O'Riordan, Pearson, Maxwell (Senior 84); Bailey, Broadbent; Middleton (McGrath 84), Clifton (Close 69), Gibson (Ajayi 69); Sharp (Hanlan 84). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Crew.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty (Hugill 71), Jules (Baptiste 71), James; Yearwood; Hall, Powell, McWilliams, Martha; Sherif (Kaleta HT), Etete (McGuckin 90). Unused substitutes: Cann, Kelly, Holmes.