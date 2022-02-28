Another weekend of EFL Championship action is behind us while there are still plenty of behind the scenes stories doing the rounds.

Hull City, Huddrsfield Town and Hull City all had important wins over the last round of Championship results.

The Tigers kicked off the weekend with a 3-0 win at Peterborough United on Friday night, a result which sees them even further away from the bottom three.

Barnsley are still in the relegation zone but did move up two places and make up ground on the teams above them with an incredible 3-2 win over promotion chasing Middlesbrough.

They are now six points behind Reading in 21st place.

Finally, Huddersfield Town secured a 2-0 away win against Birmingham City and sit third in the table.

“It’s down to many things –we’re in this dynamic, they’re giving the best they can, the mentality of the players, the desire to play game by game and the positive performances,” said Terriers boss Carlos Corberan.

“We have a strong mentality –it’s impossible to compete in the Championship if not.

“Just as one example, (goalkeeper) Lee Nicholls has had many good performances and helped earn us a lot of points.

“It’s not easy to achieve 100 per cent commitment every time you’re on the pitch, but the players are taking a lot of responsibility and putting in a lot of desire to compete.”

Ahead of the next round of fixtures there are plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds and here is a taste of what is being reported on Monday morning:

