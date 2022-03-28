The international break continues as EFL Championship sides continue to prepare for league action returning this weekend while also keeping one eye on the fast approaching summer transfer window.

A former Barnsley and West Brom coaching team have reunited at their new club in Turkey and a Huddersfield Town keeper has been praised by the manager of his loan club.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, currently on-loan at Nottingham Forest, has no shortage of admirers with Tottenahm Hotspur and Newcastle United consistently linked but it appears that Bayern Munich may be less keen on a move after discovering the club’s asking price.

Sheffield United could target another Croatian defender in the summer, after signing Filip Uremovic from Rubin Kazan last week, but that could depend on if the player’s current club avoid relegation this season.

The Blades are also reportedly keen on a Brazilian goalkeeper who is currently playing in Portugal but could face competition from league rivals Reading and Bristol City.

Another in-demand players is Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz and five Premier League clubs chasing the Chilean international have been named.

Elsewhere, A Bristol City midfielder could be set to return from injury earlier than initially expected while.

Finally, Fulham are targeting a shock move for an England international if they secure promotion to the Premier League while a current Cottager could have finally secured his big move to Liverpool after a deal fell through in January.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Five Premier League clubs interested in Rovers star Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz is a wanted man in the summer with Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton all interested in the Chilean international (The Sun via Estadio Deportivo)

2. Williams could feature in Robins' run in Joe Williams has declared he wants to finish Bristol City's season "as strong as possible", hinting his most recent injury might not be as serious as originally thought (BristolLive)

3. Fulham eye big money move for Pope Fulham will look to sign Burnley's England international keeper Nick Pope if they secure promotion with the Clarets looking for a fee of around £20 million (The Sun)

4. Reds finally tie up deal for Carvalho Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign Fulham's Fabio Carvalho (Football Insider )