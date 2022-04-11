With just a handful of fixtures remaining for EFL Championship sides the summer transfer window is moving closer and closer to the forefront of club’s minds.

The weekend’s results saw a positive 1-0 win for Hull City away to promotion chasing Middlesbrough while Barnsley suffered a 4-1 hammering at Millwall as their slim chances of survival were dealt another blow.

The Tigers left the Riverside with all three points courtesy of a 74th minute goal from Keane Lewis-Potter.

Meanwhile, Romal Palmer was on target for the Tykes but the hosts were comfortable as they strolled to victory.

As for Huddersfield Town, they are in action tonight when they host Luton Town in what is set to be a crucial fixture in the race for the play-off spots.

The Hatters currently sit just one point behind the Terriers in the league table and win would see them leapfrog Carlos Corberán’s side into fifth spot.

However, a win for Huddersfield would move them into third spot and within four points of second place Bournemouth.

The Cherries will have played to games less though and there will be just five league games remaining for the Yorkshire club.

Away from the pitch the summer transfer window is looming and the rumour mill is being to pick up speed. Here are the transfer news stories making headlines across the EFL Championship on Monday morning:

