Following the conclusion of two Championship fixtures later today and tomorrow it will be time to turn all attention to the final weekend of the season and the subsequent summer transfer window.

The season is as good as over for Hull City and Barnsley with the Tigers having long since secured their safety and the Tykes preparing for life in League One next season.

Hull will end their season in front of their home fans as they curtain down against Nottingham Forest while Barnsley head to West Brom this weekend.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are getting set for the play-offs with the next few games set to determine their opponents.

The Terriers still have a mathematical chance of achieving automatic promotion but it is highly unlikely due to the fixture taking place on Tuesday.

Carlos Corberán’s side currently sit fourth and are level on points with third place Nottingham Forest and two behind Bournemouth in second.

The Cherries host Forest tomorrow and a win for the home side will ensure they go up automatically while three points for Forest will take them into second and make it almost impossible for Huddersfiield to go above them due to their vastly superior goal difference.

Bournemouth also have a far better goal difference than Huddersfield meaning a draw would also make it highly unlikely they could overtake them on the final weekend.

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty of chatter as the summer transfer window gets closer and closer.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

