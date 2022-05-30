The 24 teams who will make up the EFL Championship next season have been finalised and the summer transfer window is set to officially open.

With Nottingham Forest winning the EFL play-off final at Wembley it means that Huddersfield Town will take the 24th and final spot in next season’s Championship - finalising the division for the 2022/23 season.

Before any action gets underway there will be months of transfer business with clubs across English football’s second tier already getting started.

Leeds United look set to return for a long time target by offering Huddersfield Town £10m for the player after the Terriers play-off final defeat while Nottingham Forest’s win at the Wembley showpiece match means they have to pay out an extra £1m as part of a defender’s transfer agreement.

Hull City are keen on signing a defender from League One side Gillingham but are set to face competition from Blackpool and Swansea City while the Swans are also keen to sign an out of contract Stoke City midfielder but the Potters have offered the player a new deal.

A former Championship striker has tipped a one time Blackpool loanee to join Europa League finalists Rangers while Norwich City have entered the race to sign an out of contract Blackburn Rovers midfielder who the Scottish side are also interested in.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United look set to be offered the chance to sign a former Bristol City star who is set to become a free agent next month while Burnley could move for a Manchester City defender.

