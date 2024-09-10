'Monkey off our backs': Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on psychologically important moment in League One season

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:17 BST
BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has acknowledged the psychological merit of the Reds' 2-1 League One victory over Bristol Rovers at the weekend - and says it is' a monkey off our backs' after picking up a welcome three points at Oakwell.

The South Yorkshire outfit claimed their first league success in front of their own supporters in nine matches since February 24, thanks to a maiden goal for the club from deadline-day signing Davis Keillor-Dunn and a second-half winner from goalscoring midfielder Adam Phillips, who took his season's tally to four already.

Clarke, whose side visit Stevenage this weekend - ahead of a glamour EFL Cup trip to Manchester United next week - said: “There’s more to come and I want more. You never ever crack this game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ten points after five games, I am pleased with that. I always like more, but it’s a solid enough start after five games and getting that first home league win since February is a monkey off our backs now as well.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured in the dug-out against former club Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured in the dug-out against former club Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, pictured in the dug-out against former club Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We can hopefully turn this place into a fortress.

"It’s important we are on the front foot and attacking games and I think we are doing that. But now we need to find consistency with it.

"It’s been a good couple of weeks now and we enjoy that. But then we learn, move and go forward and try and improve areas of the game where we need to improve."

A fine performance on debut from Keillor-Dunn proved the highlight for Barnsley and Clarke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “It was a real good goal we scored with a little link and bright play and a great finish by Keillor-Dunn.

"We had a lot of control in that first 30 minutes. A couple of set-pieces, which we are working on really well, didn’t quite go over the line.

"We played some good football, probably the best we have played for a sustained period of time this season in the first 30, but then we got a bit sloppy."

The game also saw fit-again midfielder Josh Benson come off the bench in the final quarter, with the 24-year-old making his first league appearance since last November.

Clarke added: “Josh is a good player. It’s keeping him fit now and keeping working hard with him."

Related topics:Darrell ClarkeLeague OneBristol RoversOakwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice