BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke praised the ‘never-say-die’ character of his side after more late drama at Oakwell at both ends of the pitch - for the second successive home game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic after ex-Reds midfielder Luke Berry capitalised on a mistake from Gaga Slonina in the third minute of stoppage-time to score his second goal of the game in the last quarter - the hosts hit back, just as they did in their previous Oakwell match against Wycombe - to take a last-gasp point in another 2-2 draw.

Substitute Max Watters restored parity in the 95th minute as Barnsley drew a fifth home game this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke said: "I was disappointed not to win the game. Individual mistakes - we go 2-1 down, but it was a great response from the players and we never gave in. That’s the attitude we want to see. I thought the performance on the whole was a good performance, but it should be three points.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"There were frustrated bodies in the changing room and staff, but we take heart from the performance.

"It was credit to the players with the never-say-die attitude. There’s been a few injury time goals we have scored now and conceded a few now.

"The players, certainly in the last two performances, have been a lot more of a standard and we know we need to keep growing the performances. Because if we perform like that, nine times out of ten, you are going to win games of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am very critical at times, but am not going to criticise my players at all (after Charlton). I thought the performance was good and told them to get their heads up.

"The last two performances have been good. We’ve got to keep working, chipping away and building it. I didn’t take over a team from last year - six wins from 19 league games last year.

"It was never always going to flow. We’ve had a solid if not spectacular first quarter of the season. Now I want to see my team improve and performances improve.”

While the Reds have scored late winners at Blackpool and Burton, they have conceded nine goals in the last quarter of league games this season - a divisional high and their total of goals against - 15 - in the second half is the worst record in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been manifested of late on home soil in particular with their net breached towards the end for the third consecutive match.

Clarke, whose side had gone in front thanks to Davis Keillor-Dunn’s second goal in successive games in the first period, said: "For whatever reason, we have dropped some silly points at home this season.