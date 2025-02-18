Morecambe 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: Visitors are streets ahead early - but then have to dig in after Senior red

GRANT MCCANN looked at the decidedly worn pitch with a grimace ahead of kick-off.

He was smiling a bit more at the final whistle as his Doncaster Rovers side moved up to the automatic promotion positions in League Two.

After a sticky period, Rovers secured a priceless win on a gluepot pitch at the relegation-haunted hosts.

They showed two sides to their game in the process, both so crucial if our season is to be a success.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Plenty of polish early on, crowned by a fourth goal this term for Rob Street, who continued to look the part.

Following the dismissal of Jack Senior 20 minutes from time, it was all about digging in amid strong late pressure. They did just that in a part of the world which has been good for them this season. Two wins at Barrow, another at Fleetwood and now this.

A bare pitch devoid of grass it may have been, but the way in which Rovers imposed themselves on it from the off would have delighted McCann.

An early goal from Street, who caused Morecambe a stack of problems straightaway with his direct running and pace, was just the ticket against a home team who came into the game on the back of an important home win over Red Rose rivals Accrington in their fight for Football League survival.

Morecambe boss and former Bradford City chief Derek Adams Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

It looked a mismatch in the ‘opening half’ of the first half and being greedy, McCann would have wanted a second from his side to confirm their superiority. It certainly would not have flattered them as Morecambe struggled to contain them defensively at times.

Morecambe came into the game a bit more as the half progressed - and a couple of scrambles caused a couple of heart flutters before one big scare ahead of the break when Harvey Macadam did well down the right but saw his low cross go unrewarded - but in terms of passing quality, Rovers looked the more accomplished outfit comfortably.

The goal was a beauty.

Street served notice before his goal, firing over in the first minute and it was a warning which was not heeded by a home rearguard led by former Halifax Town defender Ryan Stott, who found Street a difficult customer in particular.

Jordan Gibson found Luke Molyneux in a dangerous position on the right. His trademark prowess saw him send over an inviting cross and Street did the rest, heading home nicely.

With 6ft 7in striker Marcus Dackers restored to the Shrimps’ starting line-up, the hosts game plan was of the direct variety. The football came from those in sky blue.

Rovers also showed threat from set-plays of their own, with Street stabbing wide after a Gibson corner wasn’t cleared in the second phase.

The Shrimps suffered a blow when ex-Huddersfield Town keeper Ryan Schofield made way just past the half-hour mark.

His replacement in Harry Burgoyne, who once had a short youth loan at Rovers, was called into action straight away, making a point-blank save to deny Owen Bailey after Molyneux and Jamie Sterry worked it well on the right.

The trick for Rovers on the resumption was to make life easier for themselves by adding a second to save themselves from undue aggravation.

It nearly happened when a fine pass from Broadbent sent Street away. After rounding Burgoyne from a tight angle, his shot hit the post and rebounded off home defender Luke Hendrie for a corner.

It was a reprieve for Morecambe, once again, with a back header from Tom Anderson almost handing Sharman-Lowe a scare, with the hosts still entitled to be enthusiastic.

That was reinforced when Dackers headed just wide.

At the other end, Rovers needed that second goal. It looked like coming when Gibson waltzed his way impressively through, but just lacked the end product, firing over.

Things then took a turn for the worse when Senior saw red and the complexion of the night changed and it suddenly became a hanging on night. Hold on they did with the final whistle being the prelude to a brief rumpus.

Morecambe: Schofield (Burgoyne 31); Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda (A Lewis 86); P Lewis, Macadam; Garner (Tollitt 86), Cooke (Edwards 66), Dallas (Angol 86); Dackers. Substitutes unused: Songo’o.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Olowu, Anderson, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent (Nixon 73); Molyneux (Ironside 79), Clifton, Gibson (Kelly 80); Street (Sharp 80). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Ennis, Crew.

Referee: O Yates (Staffs).