Morecambe 1 Bradford City 0: Bantams knocked out of FA Cup as Jordan Slew strikes late
The striker scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time when he volleyed home a cross from Luke Hendrie, the goal coming five minutes after Neill Byrne had received a straight red card for a dangerous shove on Slew.
Both sides had come close to taking the lead in the first period, with Morecambe’s Harvey Macadam clipping an effort towards goal that beat Sam Walker but hit the woodwork.
The Bantams ended the half on top but wasted two golden chances.
Jay Benn blazed over the bar from the right hand side of the area after being played in on goal and Oliver Sanderson then made a real mess of his final effort which was easily saved by Harry Burgoyne.
They were made to pay for those misses, with Slew’s winner late on seeing the Shrimps through to the next round.
