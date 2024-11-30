Jordan Slew’s goal earned Morecambe a place in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup with a narrow win over 10-man Bradford City.

The striker scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time when he volleyed home a cross from Luke Hendrie, the goal coming five minutes after Neill Byrne had received a straight red card for a dangerous shove on Slew.

Both sides had come close to taking the lead in the first period, with Morecambe’s Harvey Macadam clipping an effort towards goal that beat Sam Walker but hit the woodwork.

Jordan Slew struck the winner for Morecambe. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

The Bantams ended the half on top but wasted two golden chances.

Jay Benn blazed over the bar from the right hand side of the area after being played in on goal and Oliver Sanderson then made a real mess of his final effort which was easily saved by Harry Burgoyne.