Morecambe 2 Bradford City 0 - Bantams' season ends with a whimper

RESULT: Morecambe 2-0 Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

The Shrimps did what they had to do to maintain their challenge with a 2-0 victory but wins for Bolton and Cambridge saw them miss out narrowly on a top-three spot.

Liam McAlinden went close to giving Morecambe the lead in the 16th minute when he hit the foot of the right post with a left-footed effort after Hornby had saved smartly from Brad Lyons.

Morecambe took the lead in the 29th minute through McAlinden. Toumani Diagouraga won the ball in midfield and, after a superb piece of skill, played in the Morecambe striker who kept his cool to slot the ball past Sam Hornby from the right-hand side of the area.

At the other end Andy Cook went close to putting Bradford back in the game with two headers that went the wrong side of the post from good openings.

The Shrimps doubled their lead on 56 minutes with a fine finish from Cole Stockton. Yann Songo’o played in Carlos Mendes-Gomes, who teed up Stockton with a neat touch and the striker made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Bradford pushed to the death but produced only one moment of threat for the home defence, with Billy Clarke forcing Kyle Letheren into a fine save from a 94th-minute header.