Morecambe v Bradford City: Cheick Diabate on what Bantams have to do for starters to improve away form
All have been lost, and on each occasion the Bantams have given their hosts the present of a headstart.
Grimsby Town led inside the first half-hour, Walsall 20 minutes, but Saturday's game at Wetherby Road took the biscuit. Cheick Diabate called it "a shambles of a day".
The Sulphurites were 2-0 up before their neighbours got out of the blocks, and Andy Cook's 28th-minute goal back was the last of the afternoon. Both managers pointed to how their sides started as an explanation for the result.
So the defender on loan from Exeter City is anxious to see a very different start against Derek Adams’ men at the Globe Arena.
"Saturday was a difficult game – the way we started the game was very poor, me personally as well," said 22-year-old Diabate. "We started way too slow and tactically we kind of went off script.
"It was just a shambles of a day, to be honest.
"We weren't at the races that day. You could say it happens but you can't have too many of those days.
"The only way to rectify that is to start in the completely opposite way on Tuesday. You just have to be ready – make sure your body's ready, your mind’s ready whatever.
"When that whistle goes, the whole squad needs to react.
"It's the mentality that makes the difference. We have to go to Morecambe and from minute one to the last whistle we have to be ready to compete, to run, to win our battles, just the basics of football.
"If you do everything you can to win but you end up losing the game, at least you know you've done everything you can do.
"We can clearly see it's a mentality thing, the last three away games we've had, we've started slowly. We need to change our mentality and make sure especially away from home that we're up for it. No one's going to give us the game on a plate, especially away from home.
"It's a learning thing as well, We can see what the last three away games have been like so it's a great opportunity to rectify it."
