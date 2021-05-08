Morecambe v Bradford City - Sam Hornby aims to glove new deal

The Bantams’ League Two campaign comes to a close at Morecambe, with Hornby’s current deal at Valley Parade set to run out this summer.

The decision on whether or not to keep the 26-year-old on board in West Yorkshire will be made when the campaign concludes but when asked if he wanted to remain at Bradford, Hornby responded: “Why wouldn’t I? I have got some good bonds here with some good people. I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to stay.

“I have got to finish strong and make other people make the decision.

Sam Hornby: Wants to stay. Picture: Getty Images

“I am just focusing on the games and, hopefully, finishing well on Saturday. We will see what happens when we get told.”

Reflecting on the Bantams’ campaign, Hornby feels that it will end with a tinge of disappointment. City were fighting relegation in the first half of the season before the arrival of joint-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

They threatened to break into the play-off spots but have stuttered in recent weeks, leaving them with little to play for at Morecambe.