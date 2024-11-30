Morecambe v Bradford City: Why the FA Cup will always be special to ex-Leeds United player

CLARKE ODUOR will forever be indebted to the FA Cup.

The Bradford City utility player’s sole appearance for West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United arrived in the competition, when he came on as a late replacement for Leif Davis in a third-round tie at Loftus Road in January 2019.

Reaching one of the marquee weekends in the football calendar early in the new year is now occupying the attention of Oduor in the colours of City, who last reached this stage of the competition back in 2017-18. You could say they are overdue.

He said: "Hopefully that (big tie) is to come and it would be nice if we could get out there on Saturday, perform well and win and impress."

And on his recollections of his bow in professional football, he continued: "It was QPR. It was enjoyable and the day before, I tried with the first team as we usually did and I was expecting to just have lunch in the hall.

"I was told I was in the squad and would be travelling down and then I got on for the last ten minutes, it was absolutely something I will never forget.

"I didn’t have many touches, but still had a few. The big thing was just getting on the pitch.

"The FA Cup has got history, really, no matter what league you are from, knowing anything can happen on the day."

With City’s home game with Accrington falling victim to the weather last weekend, there is the potential for another league fixture to have to be rearranged should Graham Alexander’s side get past Derek Adams’ Morecambe in round two.

The Bantams are also in action in the north west in another knock-out competition in a week-and-a-half’s time when they visit Stockport County in the EFL Trophy and while progress on both fronts would add to the club’s itinerary, Oduor sees the spin-offs.

He added: "Games will get rearranged, but you have those games and if you win in those cup competitions, you can build that momentum, taking it into the league as well. It’s a positive.

"Once you get one win, you hopefully keep the momentum going and things can change very quickly.