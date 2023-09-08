All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Most expensive Premier League XI after window including Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal stars - gallery

The summer transfer window has officially slammed shut.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Although free agent signings remain a possibility, the vast majority of Premier League squads are now settled.

There has been talent lost to clubs overseas this summer, with many seeking pastures new in Saudi Arabia.

However, there is still plenty of world class talent in England’s top division.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here is the most expensive Premier League XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Value: €40m

1. GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

Value: €40m Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €65m

2. RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

Value: €65m Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €80m

3. CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Value: €80m Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Value: €75m

4. CB: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Value: €75m Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueChelseaArsenalManchester CitySaudi ArabiaEngland