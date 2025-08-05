Murphy Cooper is hoping to show he has the qualities demanded of a modern goalkeeper in his season-long loan at Barnsley.

These days elite keepers are judged almost as much on what they can do with their feet as their hands.

On loan at League One Stevenage last season the emphasis was more on Cooper kicking long than starting the sort of patient build-ups coach Conor Hourihane is hoping to make a feature of the Reds' play in 2025-26.

The chance to show what he can do in that respect was just one factor that appealed to the 23-year-old and his parent club Queens Park Rangers when deciding where he would play this season.

"He (Hourihane) told me about the way we build and the way we play and that was another reason why I wanted to get on board," said Cooper when asked about his initial chats.

"Last year at Stevenage we were a very direct team, which is obviously a very good thing. But I think I've got capabilities and good qualities building up from the back and mixing my game up – sometimes playing short, sometimes playing long.

"I think there'll be an emphasis on that this season, which will highlight what I can do in possession, not just out of possession."

Cooper said QPR "gave me a bit of advice on things they thought would benefit me and themselves" when it came to deciding his fifth loan move.

MODERN GOALKEEPER: Barnsley's summer recruit Murphy Cooper (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Sometimes the club want you to go to a club for a style of play but the decision was pretty much my decision.

"So I had a good chat with my agents, QPR, the manager and the goalie coach here (Scott Flinders) and it was Barnsley.

"Growing up, I know Barnsley, it's a massive club, massive fanbase, massive ambition. So that was another thing that made me want to come here."

Cooper marked his competitive debut with an away win at Plymouth Argyle, who were in last season's Championship. He only conceded once despite Jack Shepherd being sent off after 63 minutes.

PASSING APPROACH: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

Having had time to get to know his new team-mates has been a big help.