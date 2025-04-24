ACHIEVING the 'American Dream' involves sacrifice, risk-taking and plenty of hard work.

For US-born winger Jonathan Lewis, his own ideal - certainly in a working capacity - revolves around England and laying down some football roots.

Despite some tough times and continued knockbacks, don’t expect him to be deterred.

Having joined Barnsley in February on a short-term deal for the rest of the season, the US international’s spell has not gone swimmingly.

Barnsley's Jonathan Lewis bundles in a late equalising goal versus Cambridge. Photo: Tony Johnson.

An early injury didn’t help him, but a goal in the 1-1 draw with Cambridge on March 22 was one positive at least.

While it could well be that he will be among a host of players across the globe looking for a new club in the summer, his sunny disposition and positivity will prepare him for the road ahead.

If not with Barnsley, another English club would be favourable.

He said: "Everyone wants to play in England and it’s the ideal goal and situation. The fans are amazing and there’s passion here and who wouldn’t want to play in England.

Lewis celebrates his late equalising goal for Reds. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"My uncle and auntie live in Aberdeen and it’s a five-hour train ride, which is not terrible (from Barnsley). In America, that’s not bad!”

Lewis’ first spell in England arrived as a teenager in Yorkshire at Bradford City.

The rookie was brought to Valley Parade by ex-winger Mark Ellis via the Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy (RIASA) programme.

City came up trumps in a spectacular way through RIASA in 2010 when Bermuda-born striker Nahki Wells signed up.

After becoming a legend in the claret-and-amber, Wells has served the likes of Huddersfield Town and Bristol City with distinction and is still going strong with the Robins at 34.

For Lewis, it’s been a different story.

Having been first spotted at a RIASA trial event in Orlando, the Floridian trained with the likes of Middlesbrough and Reading before earning a full-time deal at Bradford.

It never happened for him in West Yorkshire, with the inevitable comparisons with Wells not easy for the teenager.

Lewis, now 27, continued: “It was definitely different (to Wells). I think when he came over, he was still older than me, 22 or 23.

"I came across when I was 17. It’s just different moving away from home at 17. I’d never done that before.

"I had no family in England and now, some of my family are back in England. It’s different now and it was hard then. Now I am older.

"When I was 15 or 16, I had a chance to actually sign for Middlesbrough. But something happened with my paperwork essentially and I wasn’t able to move over on my own at the time.

"When I moved to Bradford, I could on my own as I was turning 18 and legally I was allowed.

"Two years prior, I couldn’t move over by myself so I was supposed to sign with the academy most of the time (at Boro) and stayed there for five months trying to figure it out."