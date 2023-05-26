HUDDERSFIELD TOWN assistant coach Narcis Pelach is set to join Norwich City shortly after reaching an agreement to leave the club after three seasons at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 34-year-old, who was recently interviewed for the managerial vacancy at Blackpool, is to become part of the backroom team at Carrow Road - which has a number of connections with the Terriers.

Pelach took caretaker charge of Town on two occasions in 2022-23 following the departures of Danny Schofield in the autumn and Mark Fotheringham in February.

The Spaniard led the side in the 1-0 home victory over Cardiff City in September and the away defeats at Wigan Athletic and Stoke City in late winter.

Pelach, a former player and coach in his homeland with Girona and head coach of third tier sides UE Figueres and Peralada, joined the Terriers in July 2020 as part of Carlos Corberan’s backroom team.

After Corberan left the club last summer, he elected to stay put in West Yorkshire.

Pelach was part of Neil Warnock’s technical staff during the club's outstanding 'Great Escape' from relegation earlier this spring.

Town managing director Dave Baldwin added: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Narcís for his dedication to the club over the past three seasons.

"He now wants to explore a new challenge and the timing works for the club too as we look to start afresh with a new beginning.

"Narcís has been a very popular person at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Norwich appointed former Town sporting director Stuart Webber back in April 2017 and are now managed by ex-Terriers head coach David Wagner.

