CALDERDALE Council have approved Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy's proposed purchase of the Shay - home of FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.

Davy recently revealed plans to buy the ground as a temporary home for the Giants from 2026, while a new stadium is built in Huddersfield. As part of the proposals, a new hybrid pitch would be constructed this summer to minimise the disruption to Town during the 2025-26 playing season and to prepare the ground for the relocation of the Giants there in 2026 - before ownership of the ground is later offered back to Town and Panthers.

Davy would provide interest-free loans to facilitate the pitch's installation.

Two plans were discussed by the council's cabinet ahead of making their decision.

Alongside the proposal of Davy, there was another from a working party of Halifax-based supporters that an independent, not-for-profit trust would take over ownership of the stadium.

In a statement, Town said there were "a raft of questions that will require detailed answers in conjunction with the two parties involved in the sale and those tenants within the stadium", while reassuring supporters that the club's 'very best efforts will be made to preserve the long term security of the Football Club.’

Cost-cutting efficiencies led to the council putting The Shay up for sale last year. Town's statement read: "To be sure, there will need to be detailed discussions around the understanding of the transaction between Calderdale Council and Mr Davy.

"Speaking from an FC Halifax Town perspective, there are a raft of questions that will require detailed answers in conjunction with the two parties involved in the sale and those tenants within the stadium.