National League: Halifax Town and York City conscious of the momentum rule as they head south

MOMENTUM is such a precious commodity at any level of football - as mid-table duo Halifax Town and York City are finding out at present.

Both sides are separated by just one place and one point in the National League table, but their form is at polar opposites of the spectrum at the minute.

Each make long trips south on Saturday and while the former head into their game at Yeovil in good order on the back of a heartening run of just one league defeat in their past eight outings, the reverse applies for the managerless Minstermen who are seeking to discover some lost momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

York, who will again be under the interim command of Tim Ryan at Dorking, are without a win in seven league matches.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaymen chief Chris Millington said: "It's very much a case of building on what we've done in the last few weeks and hopefully we'll look a bit stronger in terms of squad depth going into the game."

Jesse Debrah (tonsilitis) is a doubt with fellow defenders Tom Clarke and Jamie Stott being assessed. Osayamen Osawe is fit after his illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Mani Dierseruvwe is available after a one-game ban, but Jack Hunter is suspended.

Both Halifax and York face sides who are not in stellar form either, with the City facing a Dorking team without a win in their five league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan said: "Dorking are in a similar form to us, similar to Wealdstone (last week) as well. Both sets of players need a result. It’s not life or death, it’s not going to define our season, but both teams need a result.”