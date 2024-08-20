National League: Home tests for FC Halifax Town and York City
While the Shaymen's away statistics were the third best in the division in 2023-24, their home numbers were rather more modest and were the 14th best, with just 30 goals scored in 23 matches.
After a fine opening-day win over much-fancied Barnet, Saturday's 1-0 reverse to Aldershot was a return to bad habits at The Shay.
They will certainly need to step things up against visiting Gateshead, who are the early pacesetters after two wins from two.
Manager Chris Millington said: "I don't care who we play, we could play Man United, I'm not bothered.
"It's more a case of us turning up and consistently committing to the values and the type of team we are.
"We didn't do that on Saturday, it was very frustrating and very disappointing, but it's good we've got a quick opportunity to turn it round and improve.
"At the minute, all I'm interested in is having a team of lads who turn up and want to show what they can do to fight for the badge."
Seventh hosts sixth at the LNER Community Stadium where York City entertain Rochdale, with forward Dipo Akinyemi back in contention for the Minstermen, who report no fresh injury issues.
York manager Adam Hinshelwood, whose side beat Tamworth on Saturday, said: "These are the games we want to become the norm at this club. We want the players to relish and look forward to them and we will focus on what we can do and bring to the game. It will be a complete contrast in terms of styles (to Tamworth)."