National League: Key West Country tests for York City and FC Halifax Town

ALL roads lead to the New Lawn for the National League's match of the season so far on Saturday tea-time.

First visits second with York City facing Steve Cotterill's Forest Green Rovers, who are one place and point behind them.

Adam Hinshelwood's Minstermen boast an outstanding 12-match unbeaten sequence at league level, while Rovers have not seen their colours lowered in their past seven league outings, while both have a near identical record - even down to goals scored and conceded.

It has the portents of being a fascinating battle where the margins could well be tight.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood said: "As a manager, as fans and as players, if you can’t get excited for these kind of games, then you shouldn’t be doing it really.

"It has all of the hallmarks of a really big game, and we’ve got to relish that, that’s what we want the players and the fans to become accustomed to, these big games."

Meanwhile, defender Levi Andoh has joined Vanarama National League South side Truro City on loan until January 2.

Just outside of the play-off spots, Chris Millington's FC Halifax Town will also embark on a long trip to the West Country when they head to the side just above them in seventh-placed Yeovil Town.

Victory over the Glovers would see the Shaymen leapfrog the hosts into the final play-off spot.

Millington, whose side were unlucky to be edged out late on by both York and Rochdale recently, said: "We know we're in a good place in terms of our league form and we've just got to maintain that now and start to build a decent run of results."