National League leaders York City sign wing-back from League Two outfit Swindon Town

NATIONAL League leaders York City have signed wing-back Jeff King following his release by League Two outfit Swindon Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, promoted to the Football League with Chesterfield last campaign, has joined on a free transfer.

After starting his career in non-league circles, Liverpool-born King played for a number of clubs before turning professional with Bolton Wanderers in 2016, featuring in the under-23 set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a later spell north of the border at St Mirren, King established himself in the National League at FC Halifax Town, spending two consistent seasons with the Shaymen after putting pen to paper in the summer of 2019, while being named in the National League’s Team of the Season in 2020-21, which earned him a move to Chesterfield, where he spent three seasons.

Latest York City signing Jeff King, who has joined following his release by League Two outfit Swindon Town. Picture courtesy of YCFC.

King was again the National League’s yearly line-up by his peers in 2022-23.