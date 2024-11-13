National League leaders York City sign wing-back from League Two outfit Swindon Town
The 28-year-old, promoted to the Football League with Chesterfield last campaign, has joined on a free transfer.
After starting his career in non-league circles, Liverpool-born King played for a number of clubs before turning professional with Bolton Wanderers in 2016, featuring in the under-23 set-up.
Following a later spell north of the border at St Mirren, King established himself in the National League at FC Halifax Town, spending two consistent seasons with the Shaymen after putting pen to paper in the summer of 2019, while being named in the National League’s Team of the Season in 2020-21, which earned him a move to Chesterfield, where he spent three seasons.
King was again the National League’s yearly line-up by his peers in 2022-23.
The Liverpudlian joined Swindon in the summer after a successful trial and after making 11 appearances this term for the Robins, he has now returned north.
