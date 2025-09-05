National League preview: Stuart Maynard era officially begins for York City, absentees for Halifax Town

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST
AFTER a nine-day wait, the Stuart Maynard era begins in earnest for York City today.

The Minstermen make the long trip to managerless Yeovil for Maynard's first game in charge and the ex-Notts County chief has made the most of the time in between - with no fixture last weekend - to really acquaint himself with the players he has inherited.

Most Popular

Maynard, who remains happy with his squad but has hinted at one or two loan departures among his squad players, said: "We want to play games, but for a new management team coming in, it does matter to have a free, clean week coming in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have had in-house games and been able to assess the group very quickly. We're really excited about what we have seen.”

NEW MANAGER: Stuart Maynard (Image courtesy of York City)placeholder image
NEW MANAGER: Stuart Maynard (Image courtesy of York City)

Exciting attacking midfielder Greg Olley, yet to feature after joining the club in the summer, will be assessed.

FC Halifax Town defenders Dylan Crowe, Jevon Mills and Shaun Hobson will miss the tough trip to Southend United, but could return next weekend. Striker Zac Emmerson will also be absent. Charlie Hayes-Green is being monitored.

Related topics:National League
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice