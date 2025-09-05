National League preview: Stuart Maynard era officially begins for York City, absentees for Halifax Town

AFTER a nine-day wait, the Stuart Maynard era begins in earnest for York City today.

The Minstermen make the long trip to managerless Yeovil for Maynard's first game in charge and the ex-Notts County chief has made the most of the time in between - with no fixture last weekend - to really acquaint himself with the players he has inherited.

Maynard, who remains happy with his squad but has hinted at one or two loan departures among his squad players, said: "We want to play games, but for a new management team coming in, it does matter to have a free, clean week coming in.

"We have had in-house games and been able to assess the group very quickly. We're really excited about what we have seen.”

NEW MANAGER: Stuart Maynard (Image courtesy of York City)

Exciting attacking midfielder Greg Olley, yet to feature after joining the club in the summer, will be assessed.