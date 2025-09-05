National League preview: Stuart Maynard era officially begins for York City, absentees for Halifax Town
The Minstermen make the long trip to managerless Yeovil for Maynard's first game in charge and the ex-Notts County chief has made the most of the time in between - with no fixture last weekend - to really acquaint himself with the players he has inherited.
Maynard, who remains happy with his squad but has hinted at one or two loan departures among his squad players, said: "We want to play games, but for a new management team coming in, it does matter to have a free, clean week coming in.
"We have had in-house games and been able to assess the group very quickly. We're really excited about what we have seen.”
Exciting attacking midfielder Greg Olley, yet to feature after joining the club in the summer, will be assessed.
FC Halifax Town defenders Dylan Crowe, Jevon Mills and Shaun Hobson will miss the tough trip to Southend United, but could return next weekend. Striker Zac Emmerson will also be absent. Charlie Hayes-Green is being monitored.