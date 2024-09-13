DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann felt his high-flying side paid the price for their poor attacking play in the final third en route to another painful result at Wetherby Road as Harrogate Town secured their second League Two derby success against them in 2024.

Table-topping Rovers would have moved four points clear at the summit temporarily, if they have secured victory, but on the night, they were second-best to an ultra-committed, organised and tactically smart Harrogate side, who scored their first home goals – and pocketed their first victory in front of their own supporters – in 2024-25 in a 2-0 verdict in front of the Sky cameras.

For Rovers, there was a bit of a reality check.

McCann was disappointed that the opening goal on 27 minutes from Ellis Taylor was allowed to stand, having felt there was a foul on Luke Molyneux in the lead-up to the goal.

But he admitted that over the course of the piece, Rovers’ lack of quality play at the top end of the pitch was the reason for their demise.

McCann, whose side were backed by a sell-out contingent of 1,000 travelling fans, said: “We had lots of opportunities and got to the final third very easily and passed the ball well and the movement was good.

"But the last bit was lacking for us and that’s something I cannot (usually) say much about this team. In probably the last four or five months, we’ve been really good at the top end of the pitch. Tonight, we weren’t.

"We expect a lot of them. Particularly down the sides, we didn’t have enough about us to get that cross in or beat our man. Ultimately, if you don’t do that, you leave yourselves open.

"The first goal was a free-kick to us on the halfway line. We were screaming for a free-kick and the referee won’t give it. But we should be better on the transition and it was too easy for them to score from that moment and we don’t stop the cross.

"The second one was just very, very fortunate from their point of view. Ricochets just put the centre forward in.

"It was disappointing not to score, but I cannot be too critical of the team because I felt we played quite well for large parts.

"I know my players are better than what they showed at the top end of the pitch. I am not just pointing my finger at the forward players, but my full-backs and midfielders. They need to be better in terms of what they do around there.”

After Taylor gave Town the lead, the hosts doubled their money just before the interval, courtesy of Josh March.

Harrogate’s high energy down the flanks – with Taylor and James Daly being potent outlets - and insatiable work-rate across the pitch troubled Rovers, allied to some devastating play in transition.

Bolstered by a 2-0 lead, Harrogate defended it with ferocity in the second half and put bodies on the line on the back, with the likes of Anthony O’Connor and Josh Sims standing tall.

Delighted Town manager Simon Weaver, who was born in Doncaster, expressed his delight at his side’s performance, having been heavily critical of their efforts in the previous home game with Barrow when he apologised to supporters for a ‘dross’ performance and criticised his players for a lack of ‘bottle’.

There was plenty of that on show at Wetherby Road against Rovers as Harrogate extended their unbeaten league sequence against them to five games.

He said: “I didn’t think we performed well (against Barrow) and it didn’t feel like us.

"I’ve been here that long now that I go with my guy instinct more and I was hurting. The atmosphere was flat and we knew we needed to give so much more, but you have got to deserve that.

"Here, we did and it was a memorable night.

"We went to Lincoln in the league cup and had a memorable win, but this seemed totally ‘us’ in how we got here (to the league) in the first place.

"Derbies mean a lot to the local people. Anyone who witnessed it could hardly have thought they weren’t ‘100 per centers’ and that’s what we are about.